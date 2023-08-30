Latin Americans would welcome non-democratic regimes, poll finds

President Nayib Bukele’s violent crackdown on El Salvador’s gangs has led to plummeting murder rates, according to official statistics. However his government’s dragnet approach to arrests — where individuals are detained and tried en masse with little respect for the rule of law — have garnered allegations of massive human rights abuses. Nonetheless, the policy has made him Latin America’s most popular leader, with some 90% of Salvadoreans approving of his administration. Voters in other countries have begun demanding similar approaches to combating crime. Bukele’s surging appeal “is a threat to the region’s democratic success, ” the Financial Times’ editorial board said.