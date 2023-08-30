noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Steve Clemons
Steve Clemons
Aug 30, 2023, 10:04am EDT
North America

Bottom Line: After the first US Republican debate: Who’s up, who’s down?

Al Jazeera
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Eight of the nine Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination to run for president of the United States next year held their first debate and exposed the divisions inside today’s Republican Party.

Most agreed to support former president Donald Trump if he ends up winning the nomination.

They all demanded more security at the country’s southern border, and some called for military action inside Mexico to stem the supply of fentanyl amid high US demand.

Join host Steve Clemons as he asks Republican former Congressman Rodney Davis and Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott about which candidates have a chance at progressing as Trump holds a commanding lead on the Bottom Line.