Bottom Line: After the first US Republican debate: Who’s up, who’s down?

Eight of the nine Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination to run for president of the United States next year held their first debate and exposed the divisions inside today’s Republican Party.

Most agreed to support former president Donald Trump if he ends up winning the nomination.

They all demanded more security at the country’s southern border, and some called for military action inside Mexico to stem the supply of fentanyl amid high US demand.

Join host Steve Clemons as he asks Republican former Congressman Rodney Davis and Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott about which candidates have a chance at progressing as Trump holds a commanding lead on the Bottom Line.