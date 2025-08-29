Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Warren backs Commerce on easing Syria export controls

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Deputy Washington editor, Semafor
Aug 29, 2025, 5:23am EDT
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

The Commerce Department’s move to ease export controls on Syria is winning plaudits from an unusual corner.

A new rule issued Thursday removes restrictions on exports to Syria of certain US products, like software, technology, and aviation products for civilian use. Commerce said that dual-use items — those that could be used for military purposes — will be allowed on a “case-by-case basis.”

In a statement provided first to Semafor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called the rule “an important step that will help U.S. businesses, NGOs, and partners contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and strengthen America’s role in shaping the country and region’s recovery.”

It’s the latest sign of the Trump administration moving to ease economic pressure on the new government in Damascus, an outgrowth from President Donald Trump’s executive order from June.

Morgan Chalfant

