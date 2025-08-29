Events Email Briefings
Thai court removes prime minister from office

Aug 29, 2025, 6:16am EDT
Suspended Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

Thailand’s constitutional court sacked the country’s prime minister, throwing the country into renewed political turmoil.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office over ethical misconduct surrounding a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader in which she was critical of her nation’s military following a border dispute with Phnom Penh.

Critics argue Thailand’s military and royalist establishment undermine political parties and elected governments through court cases: Paetongtarn — the daughter of ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is himself embroiled in a legal battle in Thailand — is the fifth premier to be removed by justices since 2008, and it is now unclear who will replace her.

Prashant Rao
