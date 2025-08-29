Thai court removes prime minister from office

Thailand’s constitutional court sacked the country’s prime minister, throwing the country into renewed political turmoil.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office over ethical misconduct surrounding a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader in which she was critical of her nation’s military following a border dispute with Phnom Penh.

Critics argue Thailand’s military and royalist establishment undermine political parties and elected governments through court cases: Paetongtarn — the daughter of ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is himself embroiled in a legal battle in Thailand — is the fifth premier to be removed by justices since 2008, and it is now unclear who will replace her.