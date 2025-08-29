South American cartels face crackdown

Efforts across the Americas to curb the growing power of drug cartels underlined the groups’ astonishing might.

Brazil launched raids nationwide, targeting hundreds of individuals and businesses and aiming to freeze $185 million in assets in what it said was its biggest ever such effort, while the US sent eight warships to Latin America’s Caribbean and Pacific waters in an “enhanced counter narcotics operation”: The Washington Post said US officials have discussed firing missiles on cartel leaders or infrastructure.

Others in the region are also looking to crack down on narcotics trafficking, but cartels are increasingly crossing borders in search of new markets and homes: Ecuador, for example, has seen its homicide rate surge nearly tenfold since 2018 as a result.