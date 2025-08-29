Events Email Briefings
Nigeria bans shea nuts exports as it seeks to grow own processing industry

Aug 29, 2025, 9:10am EDT
A vendor sells shea butter at an artisanal factory in Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire.
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria banned the export of shea nuts — a key ingredient in skincare products — to boost local refining and grow the country’s shea industry.

Nigeria provides nearly 40% of the world’s supply of the crop, but accounts for only 1% of the $6.5 billion global market, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima. He described the situation as “unacceptable.”

The immediate six-month ban aims to help the country shift from being an exporter of raw materials to a global supplier of lucrative shea-based products, such as beauty creams, chocolates, and ice cream.

Abuja projects earnings from the country’s shea nuts to reach $300 million annually in the short term. Nigeria is joining other West African countries — including Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali, and Togo — that have banned or restricted exports of the crop.

Preeti Jha
