Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

India’s fashion industry makes waves globally

Updated Aug 29, 2025, 7:08am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A model walks the runway during the Kartik Research Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June.
Peter White/Getty Images

Indian fashion designers are making waves globally, helped by a diaspora market as well as Western consumers’ growing appreciation for Asian heritage clothing.

Brands such as Kartik Research — which in June became the first Indian label to make it to the official calendar at Paris Men’s Fashion Week — and 11.11, the debut Indian brand sold by online retail behemoth YOOX Net-a-Porter’s Mr Porter site, are “having a moment,” the Financial Times said.

Yet they face multiple challenges, from trade barriers to price points: “When people hear it’s made in India, they often ask why it’s so expensive,” one designer said. “What they don’t realize is that our country has the finest fabrics.”

Prashant Rao
AD