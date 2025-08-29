Burglary tops South Africa crimes survey

Burglary continues to be the most widespread crime in South Africa, according to a new report.

The annual Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey conducted by South Africa’s statistics agency also suggested that crime is highly concentrated in certain areas: For example, 31% of Western Cape residents, which includes Cape Town, said they felt unsafe walking alone during the day, a figure that fell to less than 3% in the northernmost province of Limpopo.

Crime remains a major challenge for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and violent crime, in particular, is estimated to have cost the equivalent of 15% of the country’s GDP in 2024. One South African criminologist suggested that crime reduction efforts should be location-specific. Preventative measures such as reducing firearm circulation and alcohol consumption, and increasing community and support services, are paramount, he added.