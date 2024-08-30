‘We are in the middle of Europe, and we are under censorship,’ anti-Putin filmmaker says

The producers of a film intensely critical of Vladimir Putin’s Russia say a legal effort that has blocked it from being shown in Venice this week is the culmination of a long Russian campaign against the movie.

The film, The Antique, tells the story of Georgians who were deported from Russia in 2006 amid a crisis between the countries, and was scheduled to be screened in Venice today in the Giornate degli Autori, a film competition hosted during the Venice International Film Festival.

“We are in the middle of Europe, and we are under censorship,” director Rusudan Glurjidze told Semafor in her first interview since the screening was suspended.

AD

The screening was blocked after legal action taken by two other producers to stop it, and has been widely covered in the film press and Italian media this week. The other producers have cast the argument as an ordinary legal dispute over rights, now playing out in Italian court. The Venice International Film Festival, which controls screening venues, “is believed to have asked for the screenings to be suspended while the matter is resolved,” Deadline reported.

But Rusudan and producer Zurab Magalashvili say the legal threats come after an extended campaign against the film.

“When I started to write this movie, I immediately understood that it will be a tough journey with this film,” Rusudan said.

AD

The Antique tells the story of a Georgian couple in St. Petersburg, Lado and Medea, who are involved in the smuggling of antique furniture and are caught up in the brutal 2006 deportations. Putin is present through his public statements on the crisis between Russia and Georgia, and through the character Vadim Vadimovich, an older Russian who lives in Medea’s apartment and is intended to embody an older, failing version of the Russian leader, softer but still “evil,” Rusudan said.

The producers say they sought and received permission from Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova to shoot in Moscow. They said they believe she initially approved the film without reading the screenplay.

After officials did read the script, they asked that 16 scenes reflecting badly on the Russian authorities be cut, the producers said. And when the crew arrived in St. Petersburg to begin filming on Jan. 11, 2022, officials threw up obstacles, refusing to allow them to film in locations they’d planned.

AD

One morning, they arrived on set to find that costumes had been destroyed, Magalashvili said.

Filming concluded on Feb. 22, 2022, the day before Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine amid tightening restrictions on speech in Russia. Concerned that their footage would be confiscated, the filmmakers handed off hard drives to members of Russia’s remaining Georgian community, who drove south to Vladikavkaz and across the border into Georgia.

When the filmmakers arrived at the airport to leave the country, Russian customs officials confiscated the filmmakers’ digital storage, Magalashvili said.

“They were sure they confiscated the footage of the film,” he said.

The Antique may have been the last foreign film shot in Russia.