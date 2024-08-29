Ukraine pushes US for support on long-range missile strikes against Russia

Ukraine is pressing the United States to allow it to more freely use long-range missiles against Russia.

Kyiv’s foreign minister is meeting his European counterparts in Brussels on Thursday to rally their support on the matter, while the Ukrainian defense minister travels to America to make the case in Washington.

Ukraine is rapidly expanding its defense capacity — it test-fired home-grown ballistic missiles this week and used recently acquired F-16s to help repel a Russian aerial barrage. Earlier this month it seized a significant chunk of territory within Russia, which it won in a surprise offensive.