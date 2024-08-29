Trump angers veterans over Arlington cemetery visit

Former US President Donald Trump was accused of illegally using the country’s main military cemetery, where around 400,000 people are buried, as a campaign stunt.

Trump’s team visited Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the victims of a suicide bombing Monday, but a veteran’s family said the campaign filmed their relative’s grave without permission. A Trump staffer also apparently clashed with a cemetery worker who tried to stop the filming.

In letters to The Washington Post, veterans irked by the Republican nominee’s perceived politicking criticized him as a “pseudo-patriot” and said he wasn’t fit to serve again as commander-and-chief of the armed forces.