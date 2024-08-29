South Korea ordered to set out emission reduction plans in landmark climate ruling

South Korea’s top court ruled Thursday that the absence of legally binding targets for carbon emission reductions violated the rights of future generations to be protected from climate change, and ordered the government to set out concrete plans through 2049.

Climate campaigners won a partial victory after the court said the country’s failure to specify targets for the years 2031-2050 — when the country hopes to have achieved carbon neutrality — transferred an “excessive burden” onto future generations.

However, the court did not find fault with the government’s goal of cutting carbon emissions by 35% from 2018 levels by 2030, and rejected plaintiffs’ calls for more specific implementation plans.