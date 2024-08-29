Plight of salt marshes inspires performance installation

Magnificent, wild, and under threat: The plight of the Earth’s salt marshes has inspired a new performance installation in Venice. Theater maker Sophie Hunter is putting the wetlands center stage in Salt of the Earth, which reworks the Bible story of Lot’s wife, who was turned into a pillar of salt for looking back at her homeland.

Hunter is delivering an “urgent plea,” The Guardian wrote: Salt marshes sequester more carbon than forests by area, but more than half of the coastal wetlands have been destroyed or degraded. “These liminal intertidal spaces have often been associated with outcasts,” Hunter said. “How can we shift our perception to realizing how much value they have on so many levels?”