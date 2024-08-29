OpenAI courts new funding that could bring valuation to $100B

OpenAI is reportedly in talks to raise billions of dollars in new funding, the latest sign of a broadening artificial intelligence arms race.

Analysts have speculated that investor concern over a lack of revenue resulting from heavy AI spending might push major companies to dial back their investments.

Yet according to The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times, OpenAI wants to build up its war chest to maintain a lead held by its ChatGPT platform in the face of intensifying competition, and to develop new products.

The latest investment round, potentially its biggest injection of capital since Jan. 2023, could value the company at $100 billion.