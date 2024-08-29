Indian regulators approve Disney-Reliance merger to create streaming giant

Indian regulators approved a $8.5 billion merger between multinational Reliance and Disney on Wednesday, paving the way for a massive streaming giant to rival Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix in the country.

Regulators were initially concerned that the merger would give the two companies excessive control over rights for cricket broadcasting, India’s most popular sport, hurting advertisers, but gave the green light after the companies offered concessions.

The merger, which will create India’s largest media company, strengthens the influence of Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest person — on India’s $28 billion media and entertainment sector, Reuters noted.

