Harris uses first sit-down interview to insist ‘my values have not changed’

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted “my values have not changed” in her first sit-down interview since winning the Democratic nomination, when asked about her changed policy stances on key issues including immigration and fracking.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash in an excerpt released by the network, the Democratic presidential nominee sought to explain shifts in her positions — including dropping her opposition to fracking and taking a more hardline stance on immigration after previously supporting decriminalizing border crossings.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris said in the joint interview with running mate Tim Walz.

AD

Harris added that her time as vice president had informed her perspective as well and suggested she would take a pragmatic approach moving forward.

“I believe it is important to build consensus, and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems,” she said.

The Democrats have attempted to distance their candidate from Donald Trump’s portrayal of her as a “border czar” during the Biden presidency, which has seen unprecedented numbers of migrants cross into the US and become a key attack line for Republicans.

AD

In a move reminiscent of former President Barack Obama’s “Team of Rivals” pledge, Harris also said she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected.

“I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion,” she told Bash. “I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences.”

The full interview will air on CNN at 9pm ET Thursday.



