German officials look to push social platforms on image verification

German government officials are exploring ways to push social media platforms to add authentication tools that disclose whether an image is real or manipulated.

The discussions are still in the very early stages, Benjamin Brake, head of digital policy in Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, told Semafor. Ministry officials haven’t yet approached social media platforms about the idea, but have met with a company that provides image authentication tools, he said.

It’s likely the issue may ultimately need to be addressed on a European Union level, rather than just Germany, he added.

AD

“We would like to try to find a way that people actually can identify if something is real,” Brake said.

It’s too early to say how such a tool would work in practice, and whether it would be legally required, but Brake said it would likely be a kind of metadata tag that accompanies photos and would be different from watermarking, a practice in which a signal is embedded into an image that identifies it as generated by artificial intelligence.

“We’re trying to talk to huge online platforms, [about] why they are not using it, if there are any obstacles, and in that way, try to push them a bit into… at least working with the images that are proliferating over their platform,” he said.