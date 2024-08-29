Events Newsletters
Brazil is building the first maximum-security biolab in Latin America

Tom Chivers
Updated Aug 29, 2024, 8:17am EDT
South America
U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa/Flickr
The News

Construction began on Latin America’s first maximum-security biosciences laboratory.

Biosafety level 4 laboratories are designed to work with deadly airborne pathogens for which there are no treatments, and other similarly dangerous materials: There are 51 around the world, mostly in North America and Europe.

The Orion facility in Brazil will open in 2026, and a virologist told Nature that it was sorely needed: Latin America is “sitting on a powder keg” of pathogens, especially as the Amazon rainforest is cleared and humans come into more and more contact with animals and their previously unknown viruses: “We need a laboratory like this so we can give quick responses.”

