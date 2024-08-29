Kenyan taxi drivers force ride hailing fare rises

NAIROBI — Ride-hailing giants Uber and Bolt have raised their fares in Kenya amid pressure from drivers using the platforms, who are organizing themselves systematically to undercut the companies.

Bolt announced a 10% increase to its fees in Kenya, barely a week after Uber announced a similar 20% price hike in the country. Little App, which also offers ride-hailing services in Kenya, last week announced a 15% price hike.

Soaring operational costs including the cost of fuel have led frustrated drivers in Kenya to organize against the apps in recent months, putting them under pressure to raise prices. Some taxi operators have resorted to offering alternative price lists and renegotiating fares with customers, ignoring fares displayed on the app.

Many drivers use the walkie-talkie app Zello to share information and mobilize in real-time. In some cases, drivers have coordinated action to forcibly ground vehicles with Uber and Bolt stickers. It is common to find drivers listening to Zello updates instead of music or the radio in Nairobi taxis.

Bolt said its latest move would help drivers in Kenya “earn a fair wage, which in turn will allow them to continue providing the reliable and safe transportation our riders depend on.”

Drivers in Nairobi told Semafor Africa that, while welcome, the price hikes remained inadequate.

“When you factor in the commissions taken by the app, the price of fuel, the cost of maintaining and servicing the car and the cost of living, many drivers are barely making ends meet,” said Abel Musyoka, who drives with Bolt and Uber. “We are still demanding higher prices.”

The changes brought the minimum fare for Uber drivers in Nairobi to 220 Kenyan shillings ($1.70) per kilometer, up from 200 Kenyan shillings ($1.55). Several drivers, however, told Semafor Africa that they wanted a minimum pay of at least 300 Kenyan shillings ($2.33) per kilometer.