Putin picks China for first international trip since arrest warrant

Diego Mendoza

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in October for the country’s Belt and Road Forum, Bloomberg first reported, marking the 70-year-old’s first international trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest.

Putin notably missed the BRICS conference in Johannesburg this month because as an ICC signatory, South African authorities would have been forced to arrest Putin.

The Russian president will also skip this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi, telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his ”busy schedule" prevented him from attending.