Libya’s foreign minister flees after Israel backlash

Cohen's decision to tweet about the meeting shocked allies, including in the U.S. Israel has been working to normalize relations with some Middle Eastern states in recent years, but Cohen's meeting with Mangoush was unprecedented. According to The Times of Israel, the U.S. knew about the talks and had encouraged Mangoush to attend, believing them to be secret. A U.S. official told Al Jazeera that Cohen's decision to announce the meeting had made seeking normalization in other nations more difficult, and simultaneously damaged conversations with Libya.