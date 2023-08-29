Internal post-debate poll shows Trump up big on DeSantis

Polls conducted at the behest of presidential campaigns are typically taken with a grain of salt compared to polls conducted independently, though it’s hardly alone in finding Trump with a massive lead. A poll by Emerson College this week also found Trump with a 38-point lead over DeSantis, albeit with some slippage in his position since the debate. The internal poll also found that 74% of those polled “believe the investigations and indictment” into the former president “are politically motivated,” compared to just 15% who feel Trump committed a crime. This data also squares with public findings.

The Trump poll comes shortly after a post-debate Iowa poll from Public Opinion Strategies, which works for DeSantis’ camp, found the Florida governor up 7 points to 21% support in Iowa after the first debate, compared to Trump’s 41%.

Co/efficient CEO Ryan Munce told Semafor that support for the former president has remained fairly stable at the state and national level, with his favorable ratings increasing throughout the campaign.