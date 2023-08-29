Global flight fallout extends to second day from UK glitch

One-off automation glitches can shut down entire industries. In Japan on Tuesday, a glitch at Toyota shuttered production at all 14 of its plants, affecting around one-third of the automaker's global production. In software and engineering outlet The New Stack, writer Richard Gall noted that automation can sometimes backfire, upending the industries it hoped to streamline. "Often, in the drive for efficiency, simplicity and speed we end up introducing unexpected complexity and new problems we hadn’t anticipated," he wrote.