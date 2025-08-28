US border czar says White House is discussing plan to use naval base near Chicago for ICE operations

US border czar Tom Homan confirmed Thursday that the White House is discussing a plan to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a naval base near Chicago, as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to expand federal law enforcement in major Democrat-run cities.

Homan said that expanded operations in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle — “all these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE” — could begin after Labor Day, possibly involving National Guard troops.

The discussions come as Trump has ramped up threats to deploy federal troops to Chicago, casting it as a crime-ridden city. “The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME [in Chicago],” Trump wrote on social media Thursday.

His threats have prompted pushback from city officials and the Illinois governor who said federal “action will be met with a response.”