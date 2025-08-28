UK, EU furious over Kyiv strikes

Furious European officials summoned their Russian envoys after Moscow’s drone and missile strikes on Kyiv killed at least 21 people and damaged British and European Union offices.

The barrage, the deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since the Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, comes as Western governments try to hammer out a framework for security guarantees for Ukraine that could accompany a future peace deal — though such an agreement still appears far off.

The Kyiv strikes show the Kremlin is “testing the US president,” to see how far it can go without facing material punishments from Trump, The Guardian wrote.