The task of avoiding a government shutdown is already dominating Congress’ imminent return next week — and the path forward is looking rocky.

Senators in both parties want to see a bipartisan funding deal for less controversial government functions and a stopgap spending bill for the rest, which would be a challenge because House Republicans want lower spending figures than the Senate.

What’s more, conservatives and the White House want a long-term continuing resolution to freeze spending. Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are calling for a “Big Four” meeting with GOP leaders John Thune and Mike Johnson and warning that by not cooperating, Republicans are “preparing to shut down the government.”

The majority party’s response? “If there’s a shutdown, it’s going to be because [of] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso told Semafor.