Russia hits building housing EU delegation in Ukraine

Updated Aug 28, 2025, 6:46am EDT
escuers work at the site of a building in Kyiv which was hit by Russian missile and drone strikes
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Russia launched a huge aerial attack on Kyiv, striking the building housing the European Union’s delegation in what Ukraine alleged was a deliberate attack.

The drone and missile barrage killed at least 14 people, and came with Moscow ostensibly considering talks with Kyiv at the behest of US President Donald Trump: The EU’s top diplomat said the Kremlin’s strikes sought to “mock the peace efforts.” Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, were on a diplomatic offensive, heading from Riyadh to Switzerland and then on to New York City.

But analysts were bearish on hopes that negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow — if they took place at all — could lead to lasting peace, and Gallup polling showed that few Americans were optimistic either.

A poll showing the ratio of Americans who said they are very concerned, to not concerned at all about securing a peace agreement in Ukraine.
Prashant Rao
