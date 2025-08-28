President Donald Trump’s frustration with his long list of stalled nominees is about to land back in the lap of the Senate.

And Republicans are still prepared to change the chamber’s rules unilaterally to quicken the pace of confirming Trump’s picks.

“We need a change in behavior with the Democrats or we’re going to need to change the rules, one way or the other,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Semafor on Wednesday. “There was a lot of agreement [this summer] that we need to do something. Because this can’t continue.”

Republicans are planning to discuss the impasse next week as soon as they return to Washington. They will mull several options for changing the rules as well as the possibility of using recess appointments, which will require close coordination with the House.

GOP senators confirmed some of Trump’s officials before breaking for August, but they’re still seeking a broader solution for moving the 145 nominees who are ready for floor votes. At the heart of the problem are the tactics that both parties have used more aggressively over the past 20 years to delay confirmations — the minority party can’t stop a president’s picks from getting approved, but its members can slow things down.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for instance, slowed military promotions under President Joe Biden to a halt over his disapproval of the Democrat’s abortion policy. Now Senate Democrats are slowing Trump’s nominees, incensing the president as well as his party.

Trump has seen essentially none of his civilian nominees approved easily since Marco Rubio was confirmed as secretary of state — a unanimous vote that Democrats quickly grew to regret. In practice, most Trump nominees receive a procedural vote and a few hours of debate, limiting the number of nominees the Senate can process in a day to three or four.

At that rate, Barrasso said, “even if you did no legislation, you would never, ever catch up.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended his party’s strategy on Wednesday: “Historically bad nominees deserve a historic level of scrutiny by Senate Democrats.”

There are more than 1,000 Senate-confirmed positions; both parties are interested in cutting those down in theory, though no such deal is actively being discussed at the moment.

The president initially called on the Senate to cancel its recess and grind through his nominees. Ultimately, though, he and Schumer were unable to come to a deal on unfreezing some spending in exchange for confirmations — and Trump told the Senate to get out of town.