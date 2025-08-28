Microsoft unveils powerful new home-grown AI models

On Thursday, Microsoft announced two powerful AI models it built that it says perform at the level of the world’s top offerings, after years of backing others made by OpenAI.

The move officially pits Microsoft’s AI division, led by Mustafa Suleyman, against OpenAI and the rest of the industry, and helps it control its destiny in the high stakes AI race between tech giants and heavily funded AI startups.

“We are one of the largest companies in the world,” Suleyman said in an interview with Semafor. “We have to be able to have the in-house expertise to create the strongest models in the world.”

Microsoft unveiled MAI-Voice-1, a speech model that the company says is one of the most efficient in the industry, running on a single GPU and capable of producing a minute of audio in under a second.

It also announced a text-based model, called MAI-1-preview, that it says could help power future versions of Copilot, the company’s AI assistant that is woven into Windows and Office products.

Both models are geared toward cost-effectiveness. MAI-1-preview was trained on roughly 15,000 Nvidia H-100 GPUs, compared to models like xAI’s Grok, which was trained on more than 100,000 such chips.

Suleyman told Semafor the company used techniques, some gleaned from the open-source community, to stretch the capabilities of the models with minimal resources.

“This is a model that is punching way above its weight,” he said. “Increasingly, the art and craft of training models is selecting the perfect data and not wasting any of your flops on unnecessary tokens that didn’t actually teach your model very much.”