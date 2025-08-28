Events Email Briefings
Europe moves to reimpose Iran sanctions

Aug 28, 2025, 6:29pm EDT
Ali Khamenei.
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Germany, France, and the UK moved to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The countries accused Tehran of reneging on its 2015 nuclear deal, triggering “snapback” provisions, including asset freezes and visa bans, effective in 30 days. The move, which Iran said lacked legal basis, stokes tensions two months after the US bombed Iranian uranium enrichment sites, stalling nuclear talks with the US; the Europeans had set an end-of-August deadline for progress in negotiations.

Renewed sanctions may not deal much of an economic blow to Iran, especially if China evades them, but can be a potent political tool to stir fears of vulnerability and future military action, a Washington Institute expert argued.

J.D. Capelouto
