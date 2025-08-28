Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert campaign

Aug 28, 2025, 6:41am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/Reuters

Denmark summoned the top US diplomat in the country over reports that Washington was waging a covert campaign to drive a wedge between the European nation and Greenland.

The spat centers on a report by the Danish public broadcaster that at least three Americans with ties to US President Donald Trump were canvassing Greenland for supporters of the president’s stated desire to control the island. The White House said that Copenhagen should “calm down.”

The dispute marks the second time this week that a European nation has called in an American envoy: France criticized the US ambassador to Paris for a piece he wrote in The Wall Street Journal arguing the country was not doing enough to fight antisemitism.

Prashant Rao
AD