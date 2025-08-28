Denmark summons US envoy over alleged covert campaign

Denmark summoned the top US diplomat in the country over reports that Washington was waging a covert campaign to drive a wedge between the European nation and Greenland.

The spat centers on a report by the Danish public broadcaster that at least three Americans with ties to US President Donald Trump were canvassing Greenland for supporters of the president’s stated desire to control the island. The White House said that Copenhagen should “calm down.”

The dispute marks the second time this week that a European nation has called in an American envoy: France criticized the US ambassador to Paris for a piece he wrote in The Wall Street Journal arguing the country was not doing enough to fight antisemitism.