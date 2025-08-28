The leaders of the House select committee on China recently wrote to the US International Trade Commission backing the California-based camera maker GoPro in its patent dispute with a Chinese competitor.

An initial ruling in the case earlier this year found that Insta360, which has its headquarters in China, infringed on a GoPro camera patent, while denying the company’s other infringement claims.

Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., penned a letter earlier this month imploring the panel to crack down on what they described as a pattern of “illegal and predatory economic practices” by China.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about dual-use application of the imaging technology Insta360 allegedly infringed, which could be used for Chinese military systems or surveillance.

The ITC declined to comment, beyond confirming the letter has been entered into the record for the case. A final ruling is expected by Nov. 10.