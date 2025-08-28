Americans doubt Ukraine peace deal

Few Americans are hopeful for peace in Ukraine.

New Gallup polling found that two-thirds of US adults are at least somewhat pessimistic about the prospects of Russia and Ukraine reaching a peace deal to end the war.

That includes a majority of respondents in both political parties, though fewer Republicans (57%) harbor doubts than Democrats (78%) or independents (69%). Significant majorities of US adults also worry that a deal would be too favorable to Moscow, and that Russia would violate its terms.

The survey was conducted just before President Donald Trump sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and comes as the president’s own efforts to broker a deal seem to have stalled.

“Maybe they will, maybe they won’t,” Trump said Monday of a possible meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.