UK’s Starmer meets with Scholz for ‘reset’ talks post-Brexit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss a new cooperation treaty that would see the UK and Germany forge closer ties on clean energy, technology, defense, and irregular migration, in what Downing Street described as a “once in a generation opportunity” to “turn a corner on Brexit.”

Details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but it will likely be finalized in the autumn, according to a Downing Street statement.

Also on Starmer’s European agenda is the Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Paris, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for the fourth time since taking office in July.