Students in China to see more patriotism and party ideology in their curriculum

Students in China will be learning more about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “political thoughts” and the country’s national security this fall. Primary and junior high students will be given new textbooks promoting Chinese language, culture, history, and morality and law, that emphasize the importance of Xi’s ideologies and ideas, the South China Morning Post reported.

An education official told state media that such measures will “forge a sense of community for the Chinese nation” and “allow students to deeply understand that national security is a top priority and that everyone has a responsibility to safeguard it.”