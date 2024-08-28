Russia to make Biden sitcom

After losing his passport in Russia, US President Joe Biden begins living there as an English teacher while trying to determine why US sanctions against Moscow aren’t working. That’s the plot of a Russian sitcom, Goodbye, that is set to begin filming, state media reported. The fictional Biden, played by 46-year-old Russian actor Dmitry Dyuzhev, will live an ordinary life and “understand the Russian soul,” the makers said.

The Kremlin has apparently spearheaded efforts to create popular pro-Putin television shows and movies, according to leaked documents, even though many creators were unaware they were making propaganda content, Meduza reported. But at least one person is excited about the new project: Dyuzhev said he relished the opportunity to “branch out” by playing Biden.