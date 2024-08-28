Events Newsletters
Pacific island leaders back Australia-funded regional policing plan

Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Aug 28, 2024, 6:40am EDT
Oceania
FILE PHOTO: A fishing boat sails past a Chinese warship during a military drill off the Chinese coast near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, China, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Thomas Peter/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Leaders from several Pacific island nations backed an Australia-funded plan to establish a regional police force, part of growing efforts by Canberra to curb China’s influence.

The plan, which would see four police training centers established, would pull officers from Pacific island nations that can respond to to crisis incidents as needed. Australia will back the plan with $271 million in initial funding.

“This demonstrates how Pacific leaders are working together to shape the future that we want to see,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

China has historically provided police to under-resourced island nations.

