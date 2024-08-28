Nvidia’s revenue forecast beats expectations

Nvidia said its chip sales grew quickly in the second quarter and projected robust growth in the coming months, punching back at some critics who worry hype over artificial intelligence has gotten ahead of the business reality.

The company — whose hardware has been the backbone of the AI boom, powering everything from large language models to Tesla electric vehicles — said its revenues more than doubled from a year ago to $30 billion, and said it expected $32.5 billion in revenue next quarter, an 80% increase over last year.

The chipmaker’s estimate beat Wall Street’s middle-ground expectations — for the eighth straight quarter — but fell short of some of the most optimistic analyst projections and suggests the huge annual increases that has powered its stock may be slowing.

Investors’ AI enthusiasm has made Nvidia the second-most-valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. At least one New York bar held a watch party for today’s earnings report, although shares fell 6% to $118 in after-hours trading.