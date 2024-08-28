Mexico pauses relations with US, Canada embassies over judicial overhaul criticism

Mexico will pause relations with the US and Canadian embassies, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, after their ambassadors criticized a controversial plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The Mexican leader said the rupture did not mark a suspension of overall relations between the key trading partners. It came after the US ambassador took the unusual step of openly criticizing a Mexican domestic policy, saying the proposed judicial overhaul posed a risk for democracy, while the Canadian ambassador relayed concerns from investors.

“Hopefully there will be a statement from [the US] that they are going to be respectful of the independence of Mexico,” AMLO said Tuesday.

Under the overhaul proposal, all judges, including those in the Supreme Court, would be laid off and reelected by popular vote, which experts fear could lead to the country’s powerful drug cartels imposing their agents on the courts.