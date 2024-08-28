Israel launches major raid in occupied West Bank as US imposes sanctions on settlers

Israeli soldiers raided the West Bank on Wednesday, killing at least nine people in an unusually large incursion into the occupied territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the move as a “counterterrorism operation,” targeting at least four cities, while the Israeli foreign minister said the attack aimed to “dismantle Iranian-Islamic terror infrastructures.” He also accused Iran of seeking to open a new front against Israel, alongside Gaza and the Lebanese border.

Hours later, the United States moved to impose fresh sanctions on an Israeli non-governmental organization that supports settlers in the West Bank and a settler official over “extreme levels” of violence towards Palestinians and called on Israel to hold settlers accountable.

“Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

While Israel has been fighting in Gaza for nearly a year, persistent violence in the West Bank — largely by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians — has garnered little attention.