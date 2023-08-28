Trump’s Jan. 6 trial to begin on March 4, 2024, judge rules

A federal judge set a March 4, 2024 trial date for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s case related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

Trump’s team had requested for the trial to begin in April 2026, while federal prosecutors had asked for it to begin on Jan. 2, 2024.

During Monday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said both proposals were “obviously very far apart” and that neither were “acceptable.”

March 4 is a day before Super Tuesday in the Republican primary for president.

Trump is accused of operating a criminal scheme to reverse his 2020 election loss, and faces four federal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.