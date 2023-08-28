Inside Hakeem Jeffries’ new Democratic machine

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has installed two loyalists at the flailing New York State Democratic Party — in the hopes that his home state can carry him to the Speakership.

Jeffries’ former campaign manager, Lizzy Weiss, will head the battleground effort, and Jeffries’ longtime ally, André Richardson, is a senior advisor at a new arm of the state party. Jeffries, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Gov. Kathy Hochul first announced the new initiative to donors they hope will underwrite the coordinated campaign in June over a Zoom call.

The new effort is a muscle flex by one of the most powerful Democrats in the country to refocus his home state’s Democratic party on 2024 House races. They are, for now, retaining staffers close to Hochul, including New York Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, whose performance in the midterms inspired a campaign calling for his removal, and Executive Director Alex Wang.

Weiss and Richardson have met with and interviewed congressional candidates, and are present at some of the most sensitive meetings with Democratic leaders and members of the delegation.

The campaign will be adding additional organizers between now and the 2023 elections, which, I’m told, should yield “younger, more dynamic candidates that are going to hustle,” a person familiar with the strategy told Semafor.

The initiative is already making investments in key county and municipal seats. There’s also a dedicated push to organize on college campuses throughout Long Island, Central New York, Southern Tier, and in the Hudson Valley — all areas that overlap with competitive House seats in 2024, three of which Republicans flipped during the 2022 midterms.

The separate battleground effort to target Republican incumbents in five key congressional races, a number close to the slim majority now held by House Republicans, includes Reps. George Santos, Anthony D’Esposito, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, and Brandon Williams.

“In 2024, we believe that investing resources in coordinated get-out-the-vote efforts in New York State presents a unique opportunity to impact the national political landscape,” said Wang.