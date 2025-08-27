Vice President JD Vance met privately with Indiana state lawmakers at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, the latest step in the White House’s push to add more safe red seats in states governed by Republicans.

The meeting mostly centered around policy as part of a White House State Leadership Conference, but during the last 30 minutes Vance made the case for redistricting, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Vance told the Republicans that the White House and its political network would have the backs of legislators who support redistricting.

Vance also went to Indiana to make his pitch earlier this month.

Republicans currently control seven of the state’s nine House seats; they think drawing out Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan is relatively easy but doing the same to Democratic Rep. André Carson will prove more difficult.