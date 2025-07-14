Saudi Arabia plans to train 1 million citizens in AI

Saudi Arabia’s AI strategy — beyond data centers and chips — is taking shape, with nationwide efforts to prepare the population to use the technology.

Starting this academic year, students in public schools will begin studying AI as part of their core subjects, including math and computer science. The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence aims to train one million citizens to better use AI, with more than 330,000 already registered.

The efforts to prepare the local workforce are part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to localize technology, develop Arabic-language models, and reduce reliance on imported tools and expertise.