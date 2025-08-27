EU hits back at Trump tariff threat

The European Union hit back at US threats of renewed tariffs over Brussels’ digital regulations, an early test of a recently unveiled framework trade deal.

US President Donald Trump this week warned of “substantial” potential duties if overseas legislation affected American tech companies, an obvious reference to Europe, while Reuters reported the White House was weighing visa restrictions on EU officials.

Trump’s missive fueled renewed frustration within Europe: Several politicians have grumbled that last week’s announced trade deal was one-sided towards Washington, and calls are growing to unleash the EU’s “trade bazooka” — a response it conceived during Trump’s first term allowing it to impose a huge array of economic sanctions if it is being coerced by another power.