Ethio Telecom projects major growth

Ethiopia’s state-owned Ethio Telecom said full-year revenue was projected to increase by 45.5% in the year to June 2026, based on rising customer numbers and data usage.

Chief Executive Frehiwot Tamiru said he also expects a 6% increase in subscribers to 88 million in the 2025/26 fiscal year and a 14% increase in customers for the company’s mobile money service Telebirr, Reuters reported.

Competition has been growing in Ethiopia’s telecoms space since Kenya’s Safaricom won Ethiopia’s first private telecoms license in 2021 and launched in the country the following year. Safaricom is also targeting a growth in subscriber numbers in the country, driven by the move to digital payments in Africa’s second-most populous country.