Democrats let it all out at their party meeting

MINNEAPOLIS — Democrats showed up to their summer meeting this week in the mood to fight.

They were just hoping to avoid a fight with each other.

“We do not have the luxury to fight amongst ourselves while that thing sits in the White House,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told DNC members, chastising the media for covering Democratic “division” instead of threats to democracy.

The three-day meeting of the Democratic National Committee, held to welcome new members and start building the 2028 primary calendar, was the first under new chair Ken Martin. The messy, months-long conflict over former DNC vice chair David Hogg had ended. The party, Martin vowed, was now bringing “a bazooka to a knife fight,” and would no longer “play by the rules” if Republicans broke them.

That meant loud cheers for California Democrats and their effort to counter Republican gerrymandering by passing a new mid-decade map that would delete five GOP congressional seats. And it meant frequent denunciations of “fascism” from Democrats who, in the past, had talked more mildly about the Trump-led opposition.

“This is authoritarianism,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told DNC members. “It’s fascism dressed in a red tie. And we, each of you in this room and all the Democrats throughout this country — we are the only thing standing in his way.”

Democrats had some victories to celebrate, including a Tuesday night win in an Iowa state senate seat that broke the GOP’s legislative supermajority. Martin gave some credit for that win to the DNC and its state-by-state investments, which are part of an effort to direct Democratic donations and energy from third-party election groups to full-time organizing.

“It took a little while to pick ourselves up from the mat following the election,” said New York State Sen. James Skoufis, who briefly ran as a reform candidate for DNC chair before endorsing Martin. “We’ve moved on from despondency to the ‘give them hell’ stage of recovery.”

But over the course of three busy days, the party did not settle its arguments left over from 2024.

An effort to pass a unifying resolution about Israel’s war in Gaza ended with Martin withdrawing the one he’d passed, then agreeing to set up a task force with “stakeholders” who would figure it out. Martin brushed off concerns about the GOP’s fundraising advantage, telling the party’s executive committee that “Donald Trump has sold the government to the billionaires.”

Democrats in Minneapolis wanted to share his optimism. At several sessions, a leader of the donation portal ActBlue shared a “fight song” that the party could adopt, putting its lyrics on screens so that the crowds could sing along.

D-E-M-S, we rise!

Stronger together — blue skies!

Lift your voice, we’re bold and true,

Onward, Democrats — We shine blue!