Burkina Faso shuts down Gates-backed malaria research hub

Target Malaria, a major research program backed by the Gates Foundation, has been shut down by the Burkina Faso government after a campaign by local anti-Western activists.

The campaigners claimed the program was a danger to the West African country’s health sovereignty and expressed “joy” at the news that regulators formally shut the program down on Aug. 22 after recent inspections of its facilities.

Anti-Western sentiment has taken hold under the nearly three-year old junta of Burkinabe leader Ibrahim Traoré. His military government has cut ties with former colonial ruler France and forged closer ties with Russia.

Target Malaria’s Burkina Faso team of around 45 people is headed by award-winning scientist Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté. The focus of the program’s work has been eliminating malaria by editing the genetic makeup of male mosquitoes and releasing them in the wild to prevent the reproduction of female mosquito species that transmit malaria.

A Burkinabe government statement did not clarify the reasons for shutting down facilities containing genetically modified mosquitoes, but said “all samples will be destroyed.”