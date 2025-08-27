Despite CoreWeave’s relentless pursuit of compute, questions remain about AI

In late 2022 on a Friday evening, CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator and co-founder Brian Venturo were given a 15-minute warning that they were about to be grilled via videoconference by Jensen Huang. The conversation between the two crypto miners-turned-AI entrepreneurs and Nvidia’s CEO could make or break CoreWeave, and Intrator didn’t even have time to get his faulty web cam working, the co-founders told Semafor.

What followed was an hour and a half of intense questioning. Why did they build their cloud this way? How would they compete with tech giants? Why were these East Coast guys focused on making money instead of burning venture capital to grow at any cost?

When Intrator started talking, Huang cut him off. “Who the hell is this guy?” he said.

“I’m the CEO,” Intrator replied.

“Well, maybe next time you’ll be on camera,” Huang said.

Despite technical difficulties, Venturo and Intrator had the answers. By the end of the call, Huang had made his decision: He turned to a colleague and said “Tell the guys we’re going to invest in these people.” That 2022 validation — Nvidia invested about $900 million into the company, now worth more than $2 billion — launched CoreWeave into the AI big leagues with access to the chipmaker’s most advanced products to build the powerful data centers used to serve and train many of OpenAI’s models.

Starting with its relationship with Nvidia, CoreWeave has been treated with skepticism at every turn, only to eventually come out ahead. But now, after a splashy initial public offering that saw its valuation quadruple, CoreWeave is facing questions that go far beyond its own balance sheet as the market casts doubt on the long-term profitability of AI.

With Nvidia earnings looming Wednesday and billions in AI infrastructure spending hanging in the balance, CoreWeave has become an additional bellwether for the fortunes of AI and the debate over whether it will be the next internet revolution or another bubble reminiscent of telecom in the early 2000s.

Investor questions haven’t slowed CoreWeave. In July, it announced plans to acquire data center infrastructure provider Core Scientific in a bid to capture 1.3 gigawatts of newly available energy to power future AI clusters. And it continues to borrow billions to fund a rapid rollout of compute power.

Lately, the scrutiny though isn’t so much about CoreWeave itself and more about the economics of data centers. And for the company to be in that conversation is something of a victory, which means it will continue to look for deal opportunities.

“At the end of the day, there’s like, seven natural buyers in the world of this infrastructure at scale, and we’re one of them,” Venturo said.