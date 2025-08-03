BlueFive Capital, the Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm founded by former Investcorp executive Hazem Ben-Gacem, is in talks to acquire $500 million in Chinese real estate assets including the Four Seasons Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The planned deal includes the luxury hotel, an adjacent mall, gym, and parking facility owned by Chinese businessman Liu Changle. If completed, the assets would be syndicated to a group of primarily Saudi investors, the people said.

It would mark one of BlueFive’s largest transactions since its launch last year. The firm raised $2 billion for its debut fund last month, making it one of the biggest Gulf-focused funds.

BlueFive declined to comment, a representative for Liu didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.